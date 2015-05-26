ARCA's Will Kimmel drives off track at Mobile International Speedway, crashes in parking lot

ARCA driver Will Kimmel was uninjured after flying over a concrete retaining wall, flipping into a parking lot and striking at least one parked car at Mobile International Speedway.

The 26-year-old nephew of ARCA veteran Frank Kimmel posted on his Facebook page that he was "doing good" following the bizarre crash early in the Mobile 200 on Saturday.

According to witnesses, it appeared the throttle stuck on Kimmel's No. 69 Ford on the ninth lap.

Because there are no outside walls around the slightly banked track, there was nothing to stop Kimmel's car as it drove off the half-mile track. Kimmel's car rolled at least once before finding the parking lot. The car struck the trailer hitch of a pickup truck before coming to a stop.