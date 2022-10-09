ARCA race ends with tempers flaring between Sammy Smith, Jesse Love

Drama played out Saturday in the final ARCA Menards Series race of the season at the Toledo Speedway.

In his first full-time season, Nick Sanchez wrapped up a points title at the Ohio racetrack. He finished the Shore Lunch 200 in sixth place to take home the title. However, there was some controversy between the drivers who finished first and second in the race.

Sammy Smith, driving the No. 18 TMC Toyota, won the race by 0.538 seconds over Jesse Love, who was in the driver’s seat for the No. 20 Yahoo Toyota. It appeared Smith ever-so-slightly nudged Love up the track in one of the final laps of the race.

Smith wrapped the title for Kyle Busch Motorsports, but Love didn’t appear to be happy with how the end of the race played out.

Love cut in front of Smith after the race was over and as the two racers stopped near the apron, Smith did a smoky burnout right in front of Love.

Love got out of his vehicle at one point and tried to take Smith’s window net down to address the issue with some fury. Love had to be held back by race officials.

"Got shipped twice. Heartbreaking, had a great car. Thank you to my team and partners," Love tweeted after the race.

Smith finishes fifth in the standings. He won five races this season. Love wraps the season in 10th place after one win and seven top-5 finishes.