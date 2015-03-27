AP Top News at 1:49 p.m. EDT

Health care options for young, healthy and broke

WASHINGTON (AP) — They're young, healthy and flat broke — and now the government says they have to buy thousands of dollars' worth of medical insurance. What should tapped-out twentysomethings do? Well, some may just do nothing. The annual fine for shrugging off the new federal insurance requirement, which is to begin in 2014, starts out at a relatively low $95, depending on income. That would be far cheaper than paying premiums.