AP Source: Fitzgerald staying at Northwestern

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald apparently won't be leaving for Michigan.

A person familiar with the situation says Michigan expressed interest in him, but he will remain with the Wildcats. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of its sensitivity.

Fitzgerald seemed like a good fit to replace the fired Rich Rodriguez given his success at Northwestern, but he has strong ties to the school and the area along with a contract that runs through 2015.

He's from suburban Orland Park and was an All-America linebacker for the Wildcats in the 1990s, helping them reach the Rose Bowl. A broken leg kept him out of that game.

He became the Wildcats' coach after Randy Walker's unexpected death in June 2006

He has led them to an 34-29 record. Northwestern went 7-6 this season and lost a bowl game for the third straight year, losing 45-38 to Texas Tech in the TicketCity Bowl.