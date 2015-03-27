AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

___

Chris Berman, ESPN

Clifton Brown, Sporting News

Cris Collinsworth, NBC Sports

Rich Gannon, CBS Sports/SiriusXM NFL Radio

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Clark Judge, CBSSports.com

Ira Kaufman, Tampa Tribune

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM NFL Radio/CBSSports.com

John Lynch, Fox Sports

Alex Marvez, Foxsports.com

Dan Pompei, Chicago Tribune

___

Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL