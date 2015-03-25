Expand / Collapse search
Sports
Published
Last Update September 19, 2015

Anze Kopitar leads Kings to 6th straight victory, 5-2 over Senators

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 2

    Ottawa Senators' Cory Conacher (89) is checked by Los Angeles King, Robyn Regehr (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Fred Chartrand) (The Associated Press)

    Image 2 of 2

    Los Angeles Kings goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a pad save on Ottawa Senator's Erik Condra (22) as Kings' Jake Muzzin (6) looks on during first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday 14, 2013. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Fred Chartrand) (The Associated Press)

OTTAWA – Anze Kopitar scored twice to lead the Los Angeles Kings to their sixth straight victory, 5-2 over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Jeff Carter, Dwight King and Jarrett Stoll also scored to help the Kings improve to 22-7-4. Rookie Martin Jones extended his winning streak to five games, stopping 37 shots.

Joe Corvo and Erik Karlsson scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson was pulled after allowing two goals on four shots in 4:18. Robin Lehner finished the game, allowing three goals on 22 shots.

Los Angeles has outscored opponents 21-7 during its winning streak.