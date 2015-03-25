Anze Kopitar leads Kings to 6th straight victory, 5-2 over Senators

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Anze Kopitar scored twice to lead the Los Angeles Kings to their sixth straight victory, 5-2 over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Jeff Carter, Dwight King and Jarrett Stoll also scored to help the Kings improve to 22-7-4. Rookie Martin Jones extended his winning streak to five games, stopping 37 shots.

Joe Corvo and Erik Karlsson scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson was pulled after allowing two goals on four shots in 4:18. Robin Lehner finished the game, allowing three goals on 22 shots.

Los Angeles has outscored opponents 21-7 during its winning streak.