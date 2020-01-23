Antonio Brown's ex-girlfriend files for sole custody of 3 children citing 'incapacity to make decisions' in their 'best interest': report

Antonio Brown’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children is seeking sole custody, claiming the embattled wide receiver’s recent actions have demonstrated an inability to make decisions in their “best interest,” according to a report.

Chelsie Kyriss filed a lawsuit in Boward County, Fla., on Jan. 15, alleging that Brown “continues to demonstrate an incapacity to make decisions that are in the best interest of the minor children,’’ USA Today reported, citing court records.

ANTONIO BROWN ARREST WARRAN ISSUED IN BATTERY INCIDENT, REPORTS SAY

In addition to sole custody, Kyriss asked that Brown only be allowed supervised visits with the children, ages 5, 4 and 2.

“It is imperative to the safety and the welfare of the Petitioner and the minor children that the Petitioner be awarded sole parental responsibility, as shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the minor children,” the lawsuit continued.

The lawsuit was filed just two days after Brown filmed himself yelling and cursing at Kyriss when she came to pick her kids up for school.

Kyriss released a statement on Instagram Wednesday urging Brown to “seek mental health treatment.”

“At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors. My hope is that Anotonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve.”

Brown livestreamed the confrontation with Hollywood police - and his children - present outside of his home. The free-agent was heard yelling profanities at police and Kyriss.

He told police that he had evicted Kyriss from his home and only allowed her back to the house to get their children’s clothes and take them to school. He also claimed that he already had a restraining order against Kyriss and asked officers to jail her for allegedly trying to steal one of his cars.

ANTONIO BROWN FILMS PROFANITY-LACED TIRDE AT EX-GIRLFRIEND, POLICE IN FRONT OF HIS KIDS OUTSIDE FLORIDA HOME

A warrant for Brown's arrest on a separate incident was filed Wednesday night. Hollywood police were called to Brown’s residence Tuesday after a moving truck driver accused the former New England Patriot and his trainer of battery following a dispute about payment for moving Brown’s things.

Brown faces several charges including one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief less than $1,000, WSVN reported, citing law enforcement.

He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Oakland Raiders in the off-season. Brown did not play any regular-season games for the Raiders and was released following a turbulent offseason.

He was then picked up by the Patriots, played one game for them and then was released again after only 11 days in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

Brown has since been an outspoken critic of the NFL and his former teams, denying all allegations against him.