Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Antonio Brown meltdown sparks calls for compassion, empathy from Tom Brady

The Bucs beat the Jets thanks to Brady's performance in a comeback win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady called for compassion toward Antonio Brown after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver stormed off the field during the team’s comeback win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Brown was seen taking off his gear and throwing some of it into the crowd as he ran back to the locker room at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. He was trying to get the crowd amped out on his way out and threw fans the "peace sign" as he left.

New York Jets' Bryce Hall, left, tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antonio Brown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets' Bryce Hall, left, tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antonio Brown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Brady was asked about the incident after the game and confirmed that Brown was off the team following the meltdown.

"That’s obviously a difficult situation. I think we all want him to … I think everybody should find, hopefully, do what they can to help him in ways he really needs it. We all love him, we all care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best and unfortunately it won’t be with our team," Brady said.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"We have a lot of friendships that will last. Again, I think that the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates, and they go beyond the field. I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things."

Brady led the Buccaneers to a 28-24 victory.

Brown finished his second season in Tampa with 39 receptions for 519 yards and four touchdowns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with Mike Evans after Evans scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates with Mike Evans after Evans scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Tampa Bay signed Brown in the middle of the 2020 season after he was slapped with an eight-game suspension. He was also suspended for three games this season for using a fake coronavirus vaccine card.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com