Antonio Brown meltdown sparks calls for compassion, empathy from Tom Brady

Tom Brady called for compassion toward Antonio Brown after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver stormed off the field during the team’s comeback win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Brown was seen taking off his gear and throwing some of it into the crowd as he ran back to the locker room at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. He was trying to get the crowd amped out on his way out and threw fans the "peace sign" as he left.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady was asked about the incident after the game and confirmed that Brown was off the team following the meltdown.

"That’s obviously a difficult situation. I think we all want him to … I think everybody should find, hopefully, do what they can to help him in ways he really needs it. We all love him, we all care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best and unfortunately it won’t be with our team," Brady said.

"We have a lot of friendships that will last. Again, I think that the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates, and they go beyond the field. I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things."

Brady led the Buccaneers to a 28-24 victory.

Brown finished his second season in Tampa with 39 receptions for 519 yards and four touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tampa Bay signed Brown in the middle of the 2020 season after he was slapped with an eight-game suspension. He was also suspended for three games this season for using a fake coronavirus vaccine card.