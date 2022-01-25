Antonio Brown says Bucs offered him $200K to seek mental health treatment, posts photo in Ravens uniform

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is back in the news after being interviewed by Bryant Gumbel in a new edition of "Real Sports" on HBO Max.

Brown, who participated in his first TV interview since being cut by the Bucs, says that the organization offered him $200,000 to seek mental health treatment. The former All-Pro wideout has given several interviews across multiple media outlets, but this is the first time he’s mentioned that the Bucs offered him money. It’s unclear if Brown took it as an insult, but the Bucs appeared to try and help him out.

It’s unclear if any other teams are interested in Brown’s services, but he made it clear who he’d like to play with and for next. Brown recently joined ex-wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the "I Am Athlete" podcast and was asked by Marshall about who is the one signal-caller he’d like to play with next.

"Lamar Jackson," Brown said. "Action Jackson. Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. … Shout out Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement."

A day after the interview with "I Am Athlete" was released, Brown decided to post a photo of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform.

It still isn’t official whether Brown will be joining Jackson in Baltimore, but he’s made it clear where he wants to play next.