Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Antonio Brown says Bucs offered him $200K to seek mental health treatment, posts photo in Ravens uniform

Brown participated in his first TV interview since being cut by the Bucs

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is back in the news after being interviewed by Bryant Gumbel in a new edition of "Real Sports" on HBO Max.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) makes a catch and goes the distance for the score during the regular season game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) makes a catch and goes the distance for the score during the regular season game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brown, who participated in his first TV interview since being cut by the Bucs, says that the organization offered him $200,000 to seek mental health treatment. The former All-Pro wideout has given several interviews across multiple media outlets, but this is the first time he’s mentioned that the Bucs offered him money. It’s unclear if Brown took it as an insult, but the Bucs appeared to try and help him out.

URBAN MEYER REFLECTS ON STINT WITH JAGUARS: 'THE WORST EXPERIENCE I'VE HAD IN MY PROFESSIONAL LIFETIME'

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if any other teams are interested in Brown’s services, but he made it clear who he’d like to play with and for next. Brown recently joined ex-wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the "I Am Athlete" podcast and was asked by Marshall about who is the one signal-caller he’d like to play with next.

"Lamar Jackson," Brown said. "Action Jackson. Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. … Shout out Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement."

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A day after the interview with "I Am Athlete" was released, Brown decided to post a photo of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform.

It still isn’t official whether Brown will be joining Jackson in Baltimore, but he’s made it clear where he wants to play next.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova