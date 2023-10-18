Anthony Richardson's season officially ends after Colts standout rookie chooses shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s rookie season has officially come to an end after he decided to undergo surgery to repair his throwing shoulder, team owner Jim Irsay announced Wednesday.

Richardson, who the Colts took fourth overall in this year’s NFL Draft, sprained an AC joint in the shoulder against the Tennessee Titans Oct. 8.

After getting multiple opinions on the injury from doctors, team officials and Richardson decided surgery is the best option for the long-term future of the Florida product.

"After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season," Irsay posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt that was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future.

"In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I’m excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland."

Richardson’s long-term was a big factor in the decision.

"That's a huge part of it," head coach Shane Steichen told reporters. "You take the guy fourth overall, [he's] a tremendous competitor, great player. The longevity of him needs to be at a premium. So, this is the best thing for him moving forward.

"He'll be engaged, he'll be in the meetings, he'll be at practice and he'll learn this year sitting back and watching and learning. ... When you go through tough times, it'll make you stronger, and this is a tough time for any player," he said. "[It's] your rookie year, you want to be out there with his teammates. I know he's crushed about it, too. But I think it'll help him make stronger."

The 3-3 Colts will now turn to QB Gardner Minshew.

"This is Gardner’s team, and we got a ton of confidence in Gardner and his abilities moving forward in this offense," Steichen said.

Richardson’s rookie year ends with a 2-2 record as a starter. He passed for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for 136 yards on 25 attempts with four touchdowns.