Anthony, Harden named NBA's Players of the Week

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony and Houston Rockets guard James Harden have been named the players of the week for contests through Jan. 6.

Anthony led the league in scoring last week at 36.0 points per game and helped the Knicks to a 2-1 record. He scored 40 or more points twice, including 45 versus Portland on Jan. 1. He also posted 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 100-83 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 3.

Harden helped the Rockets to a perfect 4-0 mark, the league's only unblemished record of the week, by averaging 29.3 points, 3.25 steals and 5.5 assists. By the end of the week, Harden had extended his streak of scoring 25 or more points to 12 games.

Other nominees for the Eastern and Western Conference players of the week were Brooklyn center Brook Lopez, Charlotte's Ben Gordon, Danilo Gallinari of Denver, Indiana's Roy Hibbert, Miami's LeBron James, Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, Portland's LaMarcus Aldridge, Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony's Knicks teammate, J.R. Smith.