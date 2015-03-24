Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 19, 2015

Anthlon Bell scores career-high 19 to lead Arkansas to rare win at Mississippi State 73-69

By | Associated Press
  • Arkansas Mississippi St Basketball
    Image 1 of 2

    Mississippi State's Gavin Ware (20) is surrounded by Arkansas defenders Coty Clarke (4), Bobby Portis (10) and Kikko Hayder, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle) (The Associated Press)

  • c94aad8d-Arkansas Mississippi St Basketball
    Image 2 of 2

    Arkansas' Alandise Harris (2) drives past Mississippi State's Roquez Johnson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle) (The Associated Press)

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Anthlon Bell scored a career-high 19 points to lead Arkansas to a 73-69 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday, its first win in Starkville in 14 years.

Arkansas (18-9, 7-7 Southeastern Conference) shot 44 percent (28-of-64) from the field and hit eight 3-pointers, seven in the first half. The Razorbacks have now won five of their last six.

Bell was 8-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-8 from 3-point range. Michael Qualls scored 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting and Bobby Portis added 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting for the Razorbacks.

Mississippi State (13-14, 3-11 SEC) also shot 44 percent (26-of-59) from the field, but struggled with turnovers and failed at times to defend the perimeter. The Bulldogs have lost nine games in a row. Colin Borchert led Mississippi State with 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Roquez Johnson added 11 points and Trivante Bloodman and Craig Sword both chipped in 10 points.

Arkansas opened the game 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and led for most of the first half. MSU took a brief 15-14 lead, but the Razorbacks immediately hit another 3-pointer, stole the ball twice and hit two quick layups to open back up a six-point lead. Arkansas led 39-35 at the half.

In the second half, MSU pulled to within two points early, but Arkansas never surrendered the lead. MSU made a late rally and trailed 73-69 with 40 seconds remaining, but missed a 3-pointer on its final possession.

Arkansas lost the rebounding battle 43-36 but forced 16 Mississippi State turnovers, which it converted to 19 points.