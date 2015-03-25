Another targeting rule blooper in CFB

South Carolina's Brison Williams became the latest player to be flagged for college football's new targeting penalty early Saturday, when he delivered this hit to Central Florida wide receiver Jeff Godfrey:

If nothing else, this new rule is giving us some great player reactions. Look at how despondent Williams' Gamecocks teammates are, knowing what the flag is for and what the rule means -- any player found guilty of targeting is automatically ejected from the game.

The play was reviewed and deemed not to be targeting, so Williams was allowed to stay in the game. But the 15-yard personal penalty remained, even though the replay seems to clearly show a clean shoulder-to-shoulder hit.

This wacky new rule has been a near-weekly topic of debate. No, really: It came up in Week 1 , Week 2 , and Week 3 too.

It's been a rough Saturday all around for the 12th-ranked Gamecocks. Starting quarterback Connor Shaw was knocked out in the first half and the team trailed the unranked Knights 10-0 at halftime.