Another Manning coming to TV: NBCSN to televise Arch's next game

Coveted five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie, will play his next high school game under the bright lights of the national television spotlight.

Manning’s Isidore Newman High School will be featured by NBC Sports’ as part of a prep showcase called The Battle Showcase. Isidore Newman, currently 4-0 and coming off of a giant 70-0 win, will face the also-undefeated St. Charles Catholic in Hammond, Louisiana.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM local time Thursday, Oct. 14 on NBC Sports Network.

The young Manning is the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2023 and the apple of every college football coach’s eye in the Southeast.

Under the close guidance of his father, Cooper, and the rest of his famous football family, Manning has made unofficial visits to Ole Miss, SMU, Alabama, Texas, Clemson, LSU, and Georgia over the summer. He is scheduled to attend Texas’ home game this Saturday against Oklahoma State.