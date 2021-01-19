Annika Sorenstam: 'I don't second-guess' accepting Medal of Freedom from President Trump

World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump on Jan. 7, the day after the riots at the US Capitol, and she said that she has no regrets about it.

Sorenstam and Gary Player accepted the honor behind closed doors. It didn’t sit well with many people, but Sorenstam says that she wouldn’t change her decision to go through with it.

"Looking back, I don’t second-guess. I like to look forward, not spend energy on what could have been," Sorenstam said Tuesday via The Golf Channel. "It’s all about opening doors. That’s one thing I’ve learned. I’ve heard from a lot of people – you can imagine, a lot of opinions, a lot of comments. I hear clearly what those people say. I know they see it differently. But I listen and I embrace them all."

Sorenstam and Player are the latest athletes to be awarded the Medal of Freedom from Trump. Others include; golfer Tiger Woods, wrestling icon Dan Gable, and former college football coach Lou Holtz. Trump recently offered New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the honor, but he denied it.

Sorenstam won 72 times on the LPGA. She won 10 major championships and claimed back-to-back titles at the U.S. Women’s Open in 1995 and 1996. In 2001, Sorenstam became the first woman to shoot below 60, and she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

"Well, I’m not one to second-guess," Sorenstam added. "It was supposed to be in March 2020, and looking back at it, it’s just really about the people who have received it through history. I don’t want to spend any energy looking back, I like to spend energy looking forward, continue to open doors, create opportunities for the young girls around the world."