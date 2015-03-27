Angels' Williams taken to hospital

LA Angels of Anaheim starting pitcher Jerome Williams was taken to the hospital Monday after complaining of shortness of breath.

Williams started Monday's contest against the San Francisco Giants and was touched for four runs on seven hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

"Jerome felt fine on the bench during the game," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said on Williams' health following Monday's contest. "When he came out of the game he was dizzy, so we took him to the hospital. He'll stay overnight and have some tests done."

Entering play on Monday, the journeyman hurler was 6-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 11 starts this season.