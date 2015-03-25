Angels score 14 runs, top Tigers

J.B. Shuck went 3-for-5 and drove in a career- high four runs, and the Angels scored eight times in the fifth inning and pounded the mistake-prone Detroit Tigers, 14-8, at Comerica Park.

Josh Hamilton also had a 3-for-5 night with an RBI and scored three times. Los Angeles, which recorded 16 hits, got two RBI from Mike Trout, Hank Conger and Erick Aybar to snap a three-game skid.

The Angels, who were swept at home by the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, beat the Tigers for a seventh straight time. They've outscored Detroit 48-17 in that span.

C.J. Wilson (7-5) gave up seven hits and five runs over five innings to win his third consecutive start.

"Individually I'd have to say it was one of my worst outings of the year," Wilson said.

Miguel Cabrera clubbed his 21st homer of the year, a two-run shot, but the Tigers committed six errors.

Rick Porcello (4-5) was tagged for 10 hits and seven runs over 4 1/3 innings in the opener of this three-game series.

"I did not throw the ball tonight like I had been over the course of the season," Porcello said. "I just didn't make good pitches, especially with two strikes."

The Angels, who were tied 2-2 going into the fifth, sent 12 men to the plate in the decisive inning. After Trout flied out to start the frame, the next six batters reached safely. Howie Kendrick grounded a single into center field to score Albert Pujols, who doubled to start the rally. That gave the Angels a 3-2 lead.

Hamilton followed with an RBI single to right and the throw home from Torii Hunter bounced past catcher Bryan Holaday. After Alberto Callaspo was intentionally walked to fill the bases, the Tigers went to Darin Downs out of the bullpen, but the move backfired.

Conger walked on a high 3-1 pitch and Aybar lifted a sacrifice fly to left field. Consecutive RBI singles from Shuck, Trout and Pujols extended the margin, prompting the Tigers to go to Evan Reed. Trout then came home on Reed's high pick-off throw to first base to cap the uprising.

Prince Fielder doubled in a run and scored on Victor Martinez's two-run single in the bottom of the fifth.

Shuck added a sacrifice fly in the seventh and the Angels tacked on three more in the eighth thanks to Aybar's RBI single and Shuck's two-run base hit.

Following Martinez's two-run hit, LA pitchers combined to retire 11 straight hitters until Avisail Garcia singled to center between the raindrops in the ninth. Detroit scored three times in the final inning, one on Austin Jackson's single.

Trout bounced a single over Cabrera's head at third base to drive in Shuck in the third inning, but Cabrera homered to right with Hunter aboard in the bottom half.

Conger lined a single up the middle in the fourth, scoring Hamilton, to even the score.

Game Notes

Before the game, the Angels acquired outfielder Collin Cowgill from the New York Mets for minor league outfielder Kyle Johnson ... Cabrera and Callaspo extended their hitting streaks to 10 games ... Porcello has given up 16 earned runs in five innings against the Angels this season ... The 14 runs were the most by the Angels this season. They went 11-for-20 with runners in scoring position ... Hunter had three of Detroit's 10 hits ... The Tigers committed six errors in a game for the first time since Sept. 11, 1982 against Boston.