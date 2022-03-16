Angels RHP Griffin Canning has setback, won't be ready for opener

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Griffin Canning won't be ready for opening day after a setback in his recovery from a back injury.

Canning said Wednesday that the setback occurred a few weeks ago. The Orange County native and UCLA product was a strong candidate for the sixth spot in the Angels' rotation this spring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They basically said I reaggravated it," Canning said. "I just have to take a couple of steps back in my rehab. ... I had progressed. I was up to 100%, fully cleared and everything, but it's part of it. I understand that. It's not always going to be a perfect recovery."

Canning hopes to begin playing catch later this week, but he won’t throw off a mound for four weeks, general manager Perry Minasian said.

His latest injury is another complication for the Angels as they attempt to settle on a pitching staff for the new season. Minasian said he isn't done looking for outside talent to bolster a staff that was 22nd in the majors in ERA and 24th in WHIP last season, the latest in a long series of underwhelming mound performances during the Halos' seven-year playoff drought.

"We like where we’re at," Minasian said. "Now, can we get better? Absolutely. There’s areas we can improve. Rotation is a spot we’d like to improve. Bullpen is still an area we’d like to improve. Offensively and defensively, we’d like to improve in those spots, and we’re expecting some internal improvement, too."

The Angels' rotation will be headlined by AL MVP Shohei Ohtani and newcomer Noah Syndergaard. Patrick Sandoval, José Suarez and newcomer Michael Lorenzen also have spots locked down, but the sixth starter is now likely to be either Jaime Barria or youngster Reid Detmers unless Minasian makes a move.

The perpetually pitching-poor Angels haven't added significant mound talent since the conclusion of the lockout, although they acquired Syndergaard, Lorenzen and top reliever Aaron Loup before the lockout. Minasian understands some fans' frustration with the Angels standing pat while the likes of Carlos Rodon, Yusei Kikuchi, Chris Bassitt and Sonny Gray end up elsewhere.

"I understand when you’re watching and you’re hoping and expecting things to happen quick," Minasian said. "All I can say is I feel like we’ve improved from where we were last year. I think if you asked the guys in the locker room, I think they would say the same thing. ... We have a lot of other arms that we really like, but we're still on the hunt."

Canning went 5-4 with a 5.60 ERA last season before getting sent to the minors in early July. Soon afterward, the 2020 Gold Glove winner was declared out for the season with a stress fracture in his lower back.

"Things like that happen, and you have to have the depth to cover it, and I think we do," Angels manager Joe Maddon said. "I have a lot of faith in Griff’s ability. I’m looking for him to get well (and) get on a nice little consistent roll."

Canning is among the few homegrown pitchers to make a significant impact in recent years on the Angels, although Sandoval — another Orange County native who was acquired by trade before he reached the majors — and Suarez have also bucked that sorry history in the last two seasons.

Los Angeles selected Canning in the second round in 2017, and he reached the majors in early 2019 before missing part of his rookie season with elbow injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles bolstered its pitching staff in another way Wednesday by re-signing backup catcher Kurt Suzuki to a $1.75 million, one-year deal, bringing back the 38-year-old mentor to several Angels pitchers.

The Angels also recently reached a minor league deal with catcher Austin Romine, putting him behind the plate along with starter Max Stassi for spring training and beyond.