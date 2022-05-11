Angels' Reid Detmers throws no-hitter, Anthony Rendon smashes lefty homer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night – the second instance in the majors this season.

Detmers threw 108 pitches, struck out two and walked one batter in the Angels’ 12-0 blowout over the Rays. He got Yandy Diaz to ground out to shortstop Andrew Velazquez to end the game.

The 22-year-old picked up the no-hitter in just his 10th major league start.

"Getting the last out was the coolest part. It’s just something I’ve dreamed ever since I was a little kid. I didn’t think it would ever happen," he said after the game.

The home field may have played to his advantage.

Official scorer Mel Franks ruled in the seventh inning that a throw to first baseman Jared Walsh was off to his right, resulting in an error when Brett Phillips reached safely.

"I thought that was pretty clearly an error," Walsh said. "I expect myself to make that play most of the time, so I would have definitely complained if they called that a hit."

He added that even on the road he thought it would’ve been scored an error.

"I think most people that are in the major leagues would admit that was an error," he said.

To cap off the win, Los Angeles got a power boost from third baseman Anthony Rendon. Phillips was thrust into the blowout to pitch in the eighth inning and Rendon batted left-handed against him. Rendon, normally a righty, managed to smack a two-run home run. It was Rendon’s fourth of the year. Mike Trout also added two dingers.

Detmers completed the first Angels’ no-hitter since 2019 when Taylor Cole and Felix Pena combined for a no-no against the Seattle Mariners. It was the team’s first home game since the death of Tyler Skaggs.

Detmers is the youngest Angels pitcher to toss a no-hitter and the first lefty since Clyde Wright in July 1970.

"He had a much better mound presence tonight. He just looked and felt the part," Angels manager Joe Maddon said. "Hopefully we are going to get a lot of residue of that in the future, because he's capable of that. Maybe not of no-hitters, I’m just saying that’s how he should pitch. That’s what he should look like more often."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.