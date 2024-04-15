Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Angels

Angels' Nolan Schanuel suffers 'testicular contusion,' misses series finale vs Red Sox

Schanuel was a 1st-round pick in the 2023 draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Nolan Schanuel was forced to miss Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox due to what was described as a "testicular contusion."

Schanuel suffered the injury off of a foul ball in the third inning of the team’s 7-2 loss against the Red Sox. Miguel Sano replaced Schanuel, who was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

Nolan Schanuel, #18 of the Los Angeles Angels, hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 12, 2024 in Boston. (Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

"He’s fine. What’d they call it? A testicular contusion," Angels manager Ron Washington told reporters with a laugh, via Bally Sports West. "… You know, it’s not funny but he’s fine."

Los Angeles lost the series finale to Boston 5-4 on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles dropped to 7-8 on the season while Boston improved to 9-7.

Nolan Schnauel and Luis Rengifo

Luis Rengifo, #2, and Nolan Schanuel, #18 of the Los Angeles Angels, celebrate after a run by Schanuel during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 12, 2024 in Boston. (Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Schanuel, a rookie first baseman, started the year with the major league team. He was batting .108 with a home run and five RBI in 12 games. He appeared in 29 games for the Angels during the 2023 season, hitting .275 in 132 plate appearances.

Los Angeles selected him in the first round of the 2023 draft out of Florida Atlantic. He hit .386 with 46 home runs in 172 games with the Owls. He hit .365 in the minor leagues with the rookie league team, the California League’s Inland Empire and the Southern League’s Rocket City.

Nolan Schanuel heart over hand

Nolan Schanuel, #18 of the Los Angeles Angels, during the national anthem before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 10, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

He will likely continue to be a mainstay in the Angels’ lineup once he heals up.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.