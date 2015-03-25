Angels name Omar Vizquel infield instructor

The Los Angeles Angels named 11-time Gold Glove winner Omar Vizquel their new roving infield instructor on Wednesday.

"It's a great presence that he brings," Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto told MLB.com, "and it comes from his accomplishments -- a long career that we believe culminates in the Hall of Fame. We're thrilled to have him."

Vizquel will work with former Angels infielder Bobby Knoop, who was previously brought back as a special assignment infield coach.

Vizquel, 45, played 2,709 games at shortstop, the most in major league history, and made three All-Star appearances.

Last season, Vizquel played 60 games with the Toronto Blue Jays as a reserve infielder, hitting .235 with no home runs and seven RBI.

Over his 24-year career with the Mariners (1989-93), Indians (1994-2004), Giants (2005-08), Rangers (2009), White Sox (2010-11) and Blue Jays (2012), Vizquel recorded 2,877 hits, 80 home runs, 951 RBI, 404 steals and a career fielding percentage of .985.