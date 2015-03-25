Angels' Kendrick helped off the field

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim second baseman Howie Kendrick had to be helped off the field after a scary collision with teammate Collin Cowgill in the fifth inning of Monday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Cowgill, playing his ninth game in right field for the Angels, went into an early slide as he and Kendrick converged on Elvis Andrus' fly ball. Kendrick appeared to make the catch at the same time Cowgill had his arm extended trying to do the same.

Cowgill's arm, however, connected with Kendrick's left knee, which was planted in the ground and bent the other way upon impact.

Kendrick tried to stay on his feet but went to the ground in pain, causing him to drop the ball. Andrus raced around for a two-run triple as Kendrick writhed in pain in the outfield, and the infielder was immediately taken to the locker room with the help of two trainers after they inspected the injury.

The initial reports indicated Kendrick suffered a hyperextended his left knee and is listed as day-to-day.

Coming into the game, Kendrick was batting .302 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI.