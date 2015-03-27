Angels hope to get on track behind Weaver in meeting with Tribe

Not much has gone right for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim this season.

That, though, hasn't applied to ace Jered Weaver, who tonight goes after his fourth win of the season when the Halos open a three-game set with the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Weaver went the distance to beat Baltimore on Saturday, as he surrendered three runs and five hits to run his record to 3-0 to go along with a 2.43 ERA. He also struck out five batters without issuing a walk and has struck out 28 batters in 29 2/3 innings this season.

"It's always fun getting out there in the ninth inning and listening to your hometown fans cheer you on while you're running out there," Weaver said. "It was nice to give the bullpen a little rest and extend the game a little bit."

Weaver has enjoyed some success against the Indians over the course of his career, posting a 5-2 mark with a 3.41 ERA in 12 starts.

The Angels could use a big start from their ace tonight following another heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Anaheim seemed as if it was going to salvage the finale of the three-game set at Tropicana Field, but Brandon Allen's pinch-hit, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning carried Tampa Bay to a 4-3 victory

Jordan Walden (0-1) gave up Allen's game-winning homer to suffer the loss. Mark Trumbo homered, knocked in two runs and scored twice in the Angels' fourth straight loss.

"We did a lot of good things on the field and got to a certain point of the game, unfortunately, where we couldn't pull it off," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

The Indians also come into tonight's contest on a sour note after dropping two of three to the hapless Kansas City Royals, including a 4-2 setback in Thursday's rubber match.

Travis Hafner and Aaron Cunningham drove in runs for the Indians, who received 4 2/3 innings from Josh Tomlin (1-2) in a losing effort. He surrendered four runs on eight hits with two walks.

"My command just wasn't as sharp as it should have been early in the game," Tomlin admitted. "Other than that, I felt pretty good."

Cleveland will hand the ball tonight to righty Justin Masterson, who is 0-2 with a 6.65 ERA. After giving up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings to Seattle on April 17, Masterson was again hit hard on Sunday in Oakland, yielding four runs in five frames to get the loss.

"The ball is moving," Masterson said. "The ball is moving a lot and we're really close. We're not trying to pick the corners, but we seem to be right there and just missing. We're just really close. It's nothing way out -- nothing crazy. It's just something that's happened."

Masterson is 2-0 lifetime versus the Angels with a 2.43 ERA in eight games (five starts).

The Angels won six of nine against the Tribe last season.