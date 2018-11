Angels-Dodgers Runs

Angels first. Calhoun singled to left. Trout doubled to left, Calhoun scored. Pujols doubled to center, Trout scored. J.Hamilton grounded out, first baseman Ad.Gonzalez to pitcher Greinke, Pujols to third. Aybar grounded into fielder's choice, first baseman Ad.Gonzalez to catcher A.Ellis, Pujols out. On Greinke's wild pitch, Aybar to second. H.Kendrick safe at first on H.Ramirez's error, Aybar scored. On Greinke's wild pitch, H.Kendrick to second. Freese singled to right, H.Kendrick scored. Conger flied out to center fielder Puig.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Angels 4, Dodgers 0.

Angels sixth. J.Hamilton homered to center on a full count. Aybar singled to center. H.Kendrick lined out to shortstop H.Ramirez. Freese lined out to center fielder Puig. Conger struck out.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 5, Dodgers 0.