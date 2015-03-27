Angels, Callaspo agree to $2 million, 1-year deal

Infielder Alberto Callaspo and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

General manager Tony Reagins announced the deal on Tuesday.

Callaspo batted .265 with 27 doubles, 10 home runs and 56 RBI in 58 games with the team last season.

The 27-year-old third baseman was acquired from Kansas City last July in exchange for pitchers Sean O'Sullivan and Will Smith. Callaspo played at every level in the Angels' minor league system from 2001-05 after he was signed in 2001 as a non-drafted free agent.

The Angels have seven remaining arbitration-eligible players: Erick Aybar, Howie Kendrick, Jeff Mathis, Kendry Morales, Mike Napoli, Jered Weaver and Reggie Willits.