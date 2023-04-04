Angels beat reporter banned from team-owned radio program for 'negativity' against team

The Los Angeles Angels banned a reporter from the team-owned radio station's "Beat Reporter Roundtable" for being negative about the team.

Sam Blum, who covers the team for The Athletic, said team president John Carpino barred him from the show.

"I was informed by AM830 (Angels team-owned radio network) that I'm no longer welcomed back on the their "Beat Reporter Roundtable" program because I bring ‘negativity' to an ‘up-beat show,’" he tweeted on Monday.

"I strive to be fair in my coverage," he continued. "Sometimes that means being critical. Sometimes that means highlighting good things/people in the org. I have countless examples of both over 2 years on the beat. It's worth noting how the Angels can attempt to filter their team-owned media."

The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014 and have handed out some albatross contracts over the years. They designated Albert Pujols for assignment in 2021 for his poor performance while paying him $24 million that season. Anthony Rendon has also either been unhealthy or not very good since signing a seven-year, $245 million deal in the 2019 offseason.

The infielder was also recently suspended four games for an altercation with a fan.

This comes despite Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani being on the team. Ohtani could be traded later this season before hitting free agency.

Los Angeles has not finished above .500 since 2015 when the Angels went 85-77. The Angels have won three of their first four games of the season.