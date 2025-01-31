Angel Reese set for LSU homecoming with WNBA preseason game

Angel Reese will be back on her old stomping grounds later this year.

As part of the WNBA preseason, Reese and her Chicago Sky will be headed to Baton Rogue to face the Brazilian National Team.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

The game will take place at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, where Reese spent two college seasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me," Reese said in a statement. "LSU was instrumental in preparing me for the WNBA, and I can't wait to hit the court in front of both Tigers and Sky fans."

Reese made her mark in LSU lore after carrying the Tigers to the 2023 national championship over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"We are excited to host a WNBA game in May featuring the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. "Angel played a major role in establishing our program at LSU, and I know our fans are going to be excited to have her back in the PMAC. She had such a great rookie season, and we can't wait to continue to watch her thrive in the WNBA."

That title game featured Reese's now-infamous taunt of Clark, which drew much criticism and started an unofficial rivalry between the two.

DEION SANDERS' SON LIKENS HIMSELF TRUMP WHEN DISCUSSING PEOPLE WHO 'ALWAYS JUST TRY TO DESTROY YOU'

Clark dismissed any notion that Reese "should be criticized at all" after the fact, but the two have gone hand-in-hand in conversations surrounding women's basketball, both on and off the floor.

Reese's teammate Kamilla Cardoso will go against her home national team. She was the third pick of the draft, behind Clark and Cameron Brink, after completing an undefeated season with South Carolina.

"I am so excited to play against my former Brazilian national team," Cardoso said. "Brazil has played such an important role in my life and has shaped the person I am today. Playing for the Sky against my former team gives me a wonderful opportunity to connect with my roots and play in front of old friends and teammates back home."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In her two seasons at LSU, Reese averaged 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds and was twice a First-Team All-American.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.