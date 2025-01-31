Angel Reese set for LSU homecoming with WNBA preseason game

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Morik
Published
Angel Reese will be back on her old stomping grounds later this year.

As part of the WNBA preseason, Reese and her Chicago Sky will be headed to Baton Rogue to face the Brazilian National Team.

The game will take place at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, where Reese spent two college seasons.

Angel Reese points

LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese celebrates after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. (Kevin Jairaj-USA Today Sports)

"It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me," Reese said in a statement. "LSU was instrumental in preparing me for the WNBA, and I can't wait to hit the court in front of both Tigers and Sky fans."

Reese made her mark in LSU lore after carrying the Tigers to the 2023 national championship over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. 

"We are excited to host a WNBA game in May featuring the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. "Angel played a major role in establishing our program at LSU, and I know our fans are going to be excited to have her back in the PMAC. She had such a great rookie season, and we can't wait to continue to watch her thrive in the WNBA."

That title game featured Reese's now-infamous taunt of Clark, which drew much criticism and started an unofficial rivalry between the two.

Angel Reese points to her finger

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Clark dismissed any notion that Reese "should be criticized at all" after the fact, but the two have gone hand-in-hand in conversations surrounding women's basketball, both on and off the floor.

Reese's teammate Kamilla Cardoso will go against her home national team. She was the third pick of the draft, behind Clark and Cameron Brink, after completing an undefeated season with South Carolina.

"I am so excited to play against my former Brazilian national team," Cardoso said. "Brazil has played such an important role in my life and has shaped the person I am today. Playing for the Sky against my former team gives me a wonderful opportunity to connect with my roots and play in front of old friends and teammates back home."

Angel Reese celebrates

LSU's Angel Reese celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Virginia Tech on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

In her two seasons at LSU, Reese averaged 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds and was twice a First-Team All-American.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.