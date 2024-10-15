Angel Reese says her little brother lied about a key aspect about her basketball career

Angel Reese's little brother might be a snitch.

The Chicago Sky rookie responded to a video of her brother, 21-year-old Maryland men's basketball player Julian Reese, claiming that she is not a natural left-hander.

"We both shoot with our left hand, but she's really right-handed. She just wanted to shoot like me, so she switched to left-handed randomly," Julian said in an interview with NBA Future Starts Now.

Whether Reese is a natural left-hander has been a point of discussion for women's basketball fans dating back to her college career.

There is an entire page of TikTok videos, named "Since When Was Angel Reese Left Handed?" dedicated to dissecting this very subject, with many of the posts containing footage of her using both hands on the basketball court.

In January 2023, Reese herself admitted that she was actually right-handed in a post on X. Reese made this post before garnering the maelstrom of popularity and controversy that came after her LSU Tigers defeated Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball championship game.

"I’m really right handed IYKTYK (if you know, you know)," Reese wrote.

However, despite this history of right-handedness, Reese suggested her little brother was lying with his claim.

"My baby brother, not you lying saying I switched hands because I wanted to be like you, stop it," Reese said on X in a reply to the interview.

However, Reese generally identifies as ambidextrous.

Julian and Angel grew up playing basketball together in Maryland, and both attended the same high school, St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Julian is a star senior forward for the Maryland Terrapins and averaged 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds last season.

Meanwhile, Angel suffered a season-ending injury, ironically to her left wrist, prior to the end of her first WNBA season. Reese lost out on a chance to hold the record for most rebounds in a single season after breaking the record earlier that season. However, after she went down with the injury, league MVP A'ja Wilson broke Reese's record and claimed it for herself.

Still, it did not stop Reese from getting one vote for WNBA Rookie of the Year, despite being statistically inferior to Clark in every category except rebounds. Getting the one vote denied Clark from becoming the fifth unanimous Rookie of the Year in WNBA history.

The injury aslo has not stopped Reese from promoting herself on her podcast, "Unapolagetically Angel."

The podcast has stirred controversy multiple times, including the very first episode when she spoke out against fans of rival player Caitlin Clark, alleging they had sent her death threats and made explicit AI images of her and sent them to her family. In her most recent episode, Reese interviewed the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about their past relationship. This interview brought about a flurry of criticism , particularly from fans of Kelce's new girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

