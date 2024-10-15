Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Sky

Angel Reese says her little brother lied about a key aspect about her basketball career

This aspect of Reese has been widely discussed and debated

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
How important is the Clark-Reese rivalry to the WNBA? | The Herd Video

How important is the Clark-Reese rivalry to the WNBA? | The Herd

Angel Reese surpassed Caitlin Clark in rookie rankings recently, and Colin Cowherd reflects on the rivalry brewing between Reese and Caitlin Clark and how important it is for the WNBA.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Angel Reese's little brother might be a snitch. 

The Chicago Sky rookie responded to a video of her brother, 21-year-old Maryland men's basketball player Julian Reese, claiming that she is not a natural left-hander. 

"We both shoot with our left hand, but she's really right-handed. She just wanted to shoot like me, so she switched to left-handed randomly," Julian said in an interview with NBA Future Starts Now. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Whether Reese is a natural left-hander has been a point of discussion for women's basketball fans dating back to her college career. 

There is an entire page of TikTok videos, named "Since When Was Angel Reese Left Handed?" dedicated to dissecting this very subject, with many of the posts containing footage of her using both hands on the basketball court. 

In January 2023, Reese herself admitted that she was actually right-handed in a post on X. Reese made this post before garnering the maelstrom of popularity and controversy that came after her LSU Tigers defeated Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball championship game. 

"I’m really right handed IYKTYK (if you know, you know)," Reese wrote.

However, despite this history of right-handedness, Reese suggested her little brother was lying with his claim. 

INSIDE CAITLIN CLARK AND ANGEL REESE'S IMPACT ON MEN'S BASKETBALL

Angel Reese in action

Natasha Cloud, #0 of the Phoenix Mercury, posts up against Angel Reese, #5 of the Chicago Sky, during the first half of a WNBA game on Aug. 15, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"My baby brother, not you lying saying I switched hands because I wanted to be like you, stop it," Reese said on X in a reply to the interview. 

However, Reese generally identifies as ambidextrous. 

Julian and Angel grew up playing basketball together in Maryland, and both attended the same high school, St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Julian is a star senior forward for the Maryland Terrapins and averaged 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds last season.

Meanwhile, Angel suffered a season-ending injury, ironically to her left wrist, prior to the end of her first WNBA season. Reese lost out on a chance to hold the record for most rebounds in a single season after breaking the record earlier that season. However, after she went down with the injury, league MVP A'ja Wilson broke Reese's record and claimed it for herself. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Angel Reese in Paris

Angel Reese attends "Prelude to the Olympics" at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris. (Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Still, it did not stop Reese from getting one vote for WNBA Rookie of the Year, despite being statistically inferior to Clark in every category except rebounds. Getting the one vote denied Clark from becoming the fifth unanimous Rookie of the Year in WNBA history.

The injury aslo has not stopped Reese from promoting herself on her podcast, "Unapolagetically Angel."

The podcast has stirred controversy multiple times, including the very first episode when she spoke out against fans of rival player Caitlin Clark, alleging they had sent her death threats and made explicit AI images of her and sent them to her family. In her most recent episode, Reese interviewed the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about their past relationship. This interview brought about a flurry of criticism, particularly from fans of Kelce's new girlfriend, Taylor Swift. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.