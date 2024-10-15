Rapper Joe Budden speaks out against Angel Reese amid off-court controversy and Caitlin Clark comparisons

Hip-hop artist and media mogul Joe Budden sent a stern message to WNBA rookie Angel Reese about her image.

After a rookie season where Reese at one point even held the WNBA single-season rebound record but failed to hold it after season-ending surgery, Reese has leaned into brand-building off the court.

The 22-year-old women's basketball star launched her own podcast "Unapolagetically Angel" before she was even done with her rookie season, and has kept releasing episodes every week even after her WNBA season ended early due to a wrist injury in early September.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The podcast has stirred controversy multiple times, including the very first episode when she spoke out against fans of rival player Caitlin Clark, alleging they had sent her death threats and made explicit AI images of her and sent them to her family. In her most recent episode, Reese interviewed the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about their past relationship. This interview brought about a flurry of criticism, particularly from fans of Kelce's new girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Now Budden has advised Reese to pull back on some of the non-basketball publicity she has been chasing in recent months, during an episode of his podcast, "The Joe Budden Podcast," via Sports Illustrated.

"I've seen Angel Reese wildin' out, I don't know if I've seen her on 'Wild N' Out,'" Budden said. "Angel Reese won't sit her f----in' a-- down... She won't go sit down somewhere for a second. There's value in it.

"This is going to sound like I'm telling women what to do. But I ain't."

INSIDE CAITLIN CLARK AND ANGEL REESE'S IMPACT ON MEN'S BASKETBALL

Budden also made it a point to compare Reese's off-the-court habits to Clark's. However, he also clarified that the comparison was not rooted in race.

"Whoever [Reese] got is telling her to go pop up everywhere. That's not what Caitlin Clark's people are saying, not to make it racial... We just on some star rookie s--- now," he said.

Clark ended up winning WNBA Rookie of the Year over Reese, earning all but one vote for the award. The lone vote that went against Clark was for Reese. However, it is a vote that has garnered heavy backlash from the women's basketball community, as Clark outperformed the Sky rookie in every statistical category except rebounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unlike Reese, Clark does not have a podcast and has refrained from making controversial comments at all during and after her rookie season.

The extent of Clark's off-the-court publicity so far has been attending other sporting events, oftentimes with her boyfriend Connor McCaffery. Clark and McCaffery were seen sitting courtside at the Indiana Pacers' preseason game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Back in August, the two attended a New York Yankees game, and she took pictures with stars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.