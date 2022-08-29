Andy Murray pulls off US Open first round upset in straight sets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andy Murray came away with the upset against 24th-ranked Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina to advance to the second round of the US Open on Monday in New York.

The 35-year-old Murray didn’t just win, he dominated. He went 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 to take the first-round victory in straight sets.

"It felt like five sets to me, it was tricky conditions, very humid and hot," Murray said after the match.

In these conditions, Murray didn’t cramp, which was a positive sign considering that has been an issue for him recently.

Now he will go on to play 20-year-old American Emilio Nava.

Murray, a former world No. 1, has been dealing with the decline of his tennis career, most notably having to bounce back from hip surgery four years ago. He has tried to stay consistent and string together wins, but has failed to do so as he battles to capture that glory he found in his Grand Slam-winning days.

He came into this tournament as the world number 51, which is why he drew a Top 25 pairing with Cerundolo. Murray was a longshot, but experience and grit got the job done.

In his last Grand Slam at Wimbledon, Murray didn’t make it out of the second round, losing to John Isner, another US opponent.

Murray has won the US Open in 2012 on his rise to that world number one ranking in 2016.