Andy Murray beats Viktor Troicki to reach Queen's final against Kevin Anderson

Andy Murray reached his fifth final of the year and 50th of his career when he completed a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Serbia's Viktor Troicki at the grass-court Queen's Club on Sunday.

The semifinal resumed in the first set at 3-3 and break point to top-seeded Murray after rain stopped play Saturday. Murray won nine of the next 10 points to take the set.

Troicki broke to lead 3-2 in the second set but Murray leveled at 4-4 and went on to take the tiebreaker.

Murray plays unseeded South African Kevin Anderson later Sunday as the Briton attempts to join John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Andy Roddick and Lleyton Hewitt as a four-time event winner.

Murray is chasing his third title of the year after victories in Munich and Madrid.