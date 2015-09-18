Andy Dalton meets his 'father' Ed Sheeran

A good sense of humor goes a long way, as exhibited in the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

In the popular "NFL player superlatives" segment last week on "Fallon Tonight," Dalton read off his: "Most Likely To Be The Love Child of Ed Sheeran and The Firefox Logo."

Well, Thursday, Sheeran performed in Cincinnati as part of his tour and got an opportunity of a lifetime.

Like father, like son? This is one family we can get behind, especially with another supportive parent, Firefox.

(h/t Fallon Tonight)