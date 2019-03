Pablo Andujar has repeated as champion at the Grand Prix Hassan II tennis event.

The third-seeded Andujar posted a 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) victory over fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos.

Andujar dropped only three games to Italy's Potito Starace in the championship match here a year ago to claim his only other career title.

Andujar improved to 2-3 in career finals, while the seventh-seeded Ramos was appearing in his first career final.