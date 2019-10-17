Former top NBA draft pick takes subtle shot at LeBron James over comments about Hong Kong tweet

Former Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut appeared to call out LeBron James for the Lakers star’s criticism of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey over a tweet supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The tweet caused a substantial rift between the NBA and China ahead of preseason games that were scheduled to be played between the Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. While James said Morey was “uninformed” about the situation in Hong Kong, Bogut appeared to snap back in a tweet.

“Everyone is for the “cause” until the “cause” costs them $$$$$.......” wrote the current center for the National Basketball League Sydney Kings.

Bogut was among James’ critics after the perennial NBA All-Star spoke out against Morey in his first statement since returning from the team’s preseason tour in China.

“I’m not here to judge how the league handled the situation," James told reporters in Los Angeles on Monday night. "I just think that, when you’re misinformed or you’re not educated about something – and I’m just talking about the tweet itself – you never know the ramifications that can happen. We all see what that did, not only did for our league but for all of us in America, for people in China as well. Sometimes you have to think through the things that you say that may cause harm not only for yourself but for the majority of people. I think that’s just a prime example of that.”

He added in a tweet: “My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it.”

James said Tuesday he was done talking about the matter and that he was going to focus more on social justice issues in the U.S. rather than geopolitical problems facing other countries.