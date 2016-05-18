Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update May 19, 2016

Andretti's Hunter-Reay leads pack at Indy 500 practice

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 3

    Ryan Hunter-Reay prepares to drive during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Wednesday, May 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (The Associated Press)

    Image 2 of 3

    Will Power, of Australia, bottom, and Charlie Kimball speed down the main straightaway during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Wednesday, May 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (The Associated Press)

    Image 3 of 3

    Juan Pablo Montoya, of Colombia, talks with Simon Pagenaud, of France, as he sits in the car during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Wednesday, May 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (The Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Hunter-Reay jumped to the top of the speed chart Wednesday in Indianapolis 500 practice with a fast lap of 228.202 mph.

Andretti Autosport teammate Carlos Munoz of Colombia was second at 228.066. Australian Will Power, of Team Penske, was third at 227.733.

It was the second time in three days Michael Andretti's team held the top two spots. Tuesday's practice was rained out.

Hunter-Reay won the 2014 Indy 500 title and the 2012 series championship.

The practice was marred by one crash. Rookie Spencer Pigot, an American driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan, spun coming through the first turn and slammed hard into the outside wall. He was cleared to drive by the infield medical center, but he did not make it back onto the track.