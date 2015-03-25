Andretti Autosport says it has new primary sponsor to replace GoDaddy on 27 car for 2014

Andretti Autosport says it will announce a new primary sponsor Saturday to replace GoDaddy on the car currently driven by James Hinchcliffe.

The sponsor will be for 2014. The team has not said if it has reached an agreement with Hinchcliffe, a three-race winner this season.

GoDaddy joined Andretti Autosport as an associate sponsor for Danica Patrick in 2007. The website domain provider became the primary sponsor on her car in 2010, and moved with Patrick to NASCAR that season when she began her NASCAR career.

GoDaddy stayed with Andretti after Patrick left for NASCAR in 2012 as Hinchcliffe's sponsor. Despite his three wins — the most successful season on track for the company — GoDaddy had been slow to make a decision for 2014.