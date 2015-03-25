Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Anderson, Mitchell score 15 as Virginia hangs on to beat Norfolk State 67-56 in NIT opener

By | Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Justin Anderson scored 15 points, including four key free throws in the final minutes, and Virginia overcame a sloppy offensive performance to beat Norfolk State 67-56 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Akil Mitchell also had 15 for the Cavaliers (22-11), who won despite missing 15 free throws and 18 turnovers.

Rob Johnson scored 19 and Pendarvis Williams had 14 for the Spartans (21-12), who lost their second straight. Norfolk State had gone unbeaten in 16 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference games before losing is first MEAC tournament game.

The Spartans managed only five points in the last 11 1/2 minutes of the first half and trailed 26-16 at the break.

They closed to within 47-44 with 5:41 left before two free throws by Evan Nolte, four free throws and a jumper by Anderson and then a 15-foot jumper by Anderson gave them some breathing room at 55-47.