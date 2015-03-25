Anderson 1 clear of Corpening at BMW

Mark Anderson fired a 7-under 64 on Saturday to grab a 1-stroke lead after 54 holes at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Anderson, who played the Thornblade Club on Saturday, completed three rounds at 21-under-par 194, which set a new tournament record. The old 54-hole scoring record of 195 was set in 2009 by Michael Sim.

Second-round leader Franklin Corpening carded a 5-under at the par-72 Chanticleer Course at Greenville Country Club to end three rounds at minus-20.

Kevin Foley fired a 9-under 62 at the Thornblade Club, while Tom Hoge posted a 4-under 68 at the final course in the rotation, the par-72 Reserve at Lake Keowee. Foley and Hoge share third at 18-under-par 197.

Edward Loar shot 64 at Thornblade to finish three rounds alone in fifth at minus-16. The Thornblade Club will host the final round on Sunday.

