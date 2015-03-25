And the season begins: Heat raise another banner, get their championship rings

The Miami Heat have their 2013 NBA championship rings.

With Commissioner David Stern lauding their "determination, talent and teamwork," the Heat received their rings in a pregame ceremony Tuesday night punctuated by the raising of the franchise's third championship banner.

The ceremony came shortly before Miami and Chicago met to open their seasons.

For Heat President Pat Riley, it was his ninth championship ring. Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem are the only players to be on all three Heat title teams, and LeBron James picked up his second piece of title-commemorative jewelry.

It's the last time Stern will preside over such a ceremony. His tenure as commissioner ends early next year.