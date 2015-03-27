Americans win Junior Ryder Cup

The United States held off a spirited challenge Tuesday to win the Junior Ryder Cup for the straight time with a 13½-10½ victory over European.

Leading 9-3 going into the 12 singles matches at Gleneagles, the Americans needs to win only three matches. They got that with victories by Jordan Spieth, Doris Chen and Justin Thomas.

Spieth won all three of his matches. He tied for 16th in the Byron Nelson Championship this year.

The series is for European and American boys and girls under 18. The Junior Ryder Cup began in 1997, and the competition is now even at 3-3-1.