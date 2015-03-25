Expand / Collapse search
American midfielder Mix Diskerud stays with Norway's Rosenborg, agrees to 2-year deal

American midfielder Mix Diskerud has agreed to two-year contract with Norway's Rosenborg.

He joined Rosenborg in August with a half-season contract after playing for Norway's Stabaek and Belgium's Ghent. He scored two goals in 18 appearances for Tondheim-based Rosenborg, which announced the deal Tuesday.

Born in Oslo to an American mother and a Norwegian father, the 22-year-old Diskerud has made three appearances for the U.S. national team. He scored the tying goal in injury time during a November exhibition at Russia. He was part of the American under-23 team that failed to qualify for the London Olympics.