American Jason Dufner calls for more player input in choosing US Ryder Cup captain

Jason Dufner wants American players to have more input in choosing the Ryder Cup captain.

Paul McGinley was chosen this week as Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2014 tournament after vocal support from players, including top-ranked Rory McIlroy. Dufner said he thinks the American golfers should have a say as well.

The PGA of America chooses the Ryder Cup captain. While Dufner said he supported the choice of Tom Watson for 2014, he said many players would like to be more involved in the process since they are "familiar with a lot of the guys that could be up for a nomination."

The 11th-ranked Dufner, playing in this week's Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, said Europe is "going to come together" because of the role players had in choosing McGinley.