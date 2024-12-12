Expand / Collapse search
American Jack Alexy wins first individual gold medal in men’s 100m free final at world swimming championships

Alexy won gold and set the world record in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay on Tuesday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Olympic gold medalist Jack Alexy will have to make room on his trophy shelf after taking home his first individual gold medal at the short course World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest on Thursday. 

Racing in the men’s 100-meter freestyle final, Alexy held off Brazil’s Guilherme Santos to win gold with an official time of 45.38 seconds. Teammate Chris Guilano finished in fourth, just a hair behind, with a time of 45:51. 

Jack Alexy gold

Men's 100-meter freestyle medalists Guilherme Santos, Jack Alexy, and Jordan Crooks at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 at Duna Arena on December 12, 2024, in Budapest, Hungary.  (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Wednesday’s gold medal marks the second for Alexy in Budapest. 

Alongside Guilano, ​​Luke Hobson, and Kieran Smith, the Americans took home gold in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay. They set a world record and Alexy’s lead-off time of 45.05 set both an American and world championship record. 

Alexy was just under second behind the world record in the 100-meter free which Australia’s Kyle Chalmers set in 2021 (44.84). 

Jack Alexy swims

Jack Alexy of the United States competes in Heat 10 of the men's 100-meter freestyle during day two of the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 at Duna Arena on December 11, 2024, in Budapest, Hungary.  (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

US SWIMMERS BREAK WORLD RECORD IN MEN'S 4X100 FREESTYLE RELAY AS AMERICANS DOMINATE ON FIRST DAY OF WORLDS

The Americans continued to dominate on day three of the short course worlds with even more records and gold medals after starting off the competition with five world records and four golds on day one. 

On Thursday, Gretchen Walsh, the women’s 4x200-meter free relay team, Kate Douglass, Lilly King, Regan Smith, Carson Foster, and Kieran Smith all picked up medals for Team USA. 

Jack Alexy lap

Jack Alexy of the United States competes in the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final during day one of the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 at Duna Arena on December 10, 2024, in Budapest, Hungary.  (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The competition continues through Sunday with a host of different events still to come. 

