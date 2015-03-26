American Grace Min wins US Open girls title

American Grace Min added the U.S. Open girls championship to her Wimbledon girls doubles championship Sunday, defeating top-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Min became the first American and first unseeded player to win the girls single title since CoCo Vandeweghe in 2008.

Min trains at the U.S. Tennis Association facility in Florida. She teamed with Canada's Eugenie Bouchard to win the Wimbledon junior doubles title in July. She also has reached the semifinals of the USTA International Spring Championships and the highly regarded Easter Bowl, played each spring in California.