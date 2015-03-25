American goalkeeper Hope Solo out 3-4 months following left wrist surgery

American goalkeeper Hope Solo will be sidelined for three-to-four months following surgery to repair torn cartilage in her left wrist.

The U.S. Soccer Federation made the announcement Thursday, a day after the operation. The USSF said she likely will miss at least the first half of the Seattle Reign's season in the National Women's Soccer League, which starts its first season next month.

The 31-year-old Solo, who has 135 international appearances, is missing the Algarve Cup tournament in Portugal, where the Americans have won their first two games. No. 2 goalkeeper Jill Loyden broke a bone in her left hand during training Thursday and will be out for six months. Nicole Barnhart was in goal for Friday's 5-0 rout of China.