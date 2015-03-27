American defeats Lehigh 62-61

Vlad Moldoveanu made a free throw with 2 seconds left as American edged Lehigh 62-61 on Sunday.

With the score tied at 61 and only 5 seconds left, Troy Brewer — who led American with 17 points — shot a jumper that missed. Moldoveanu got the offensive rebound and was fouled by Lehigh's Jordan Hamilton. Moldoveanu, who had 13 points for the Eagles (16-7, 6-2 Patriot League), made the first and missed the second.

C.J. McCollum, who led the Mountain Hawks (12-11, 3-5) with 21 points, grabbed his 10th rebound on the missed free throw, but his desperation heave at the buzzer missed.

Stephen Lumpkins also had 13 points for the Eagles, who won their second in a row and their ninth in the last 11. He finished one rebound shy of a double-double with nine.

The game featured nine ties and eight lead changes, with neither team able to muster a double-digit advantage.