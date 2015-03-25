Amendola followed Welker at college and now as receiver for Tom Brady and Patriots

New Patriots receiver Danny Amendola is used to being compared to Wes Welker.

Amendola followed Welker at Texas Tech, and now he has to replace the NFL's most prolific pass-catcher on the New England Patriots.

After six years as Tom Brady's favorite target, Welker signed with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. The Patriots signed Amendola a day later and had a conference call with reporters on Friday.

Amendola has 196 receptions and seven touchdowns in four seasons with the St. Louis Rams.

Welker had 672 receptions and 37 touchdowns during his six years in New England.