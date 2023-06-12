Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rugby
Published

Amateur rugby player, 32, killed after being struck by semi-truck, car on Las Vegas highway: reports

'He will forever be with us," Westgate Common ARLFC said in a statement

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An amateur rugby player from the United Kingdom was killed early Friday morning after police say he was struck by two vehicles while crossing a major highway in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports. 

Chris Moran, a 32-year-old man from Wakefield, was killed after Nevada State Police say he was struck by semi-truck and a passenger car at around 5 a.m. Friday while possibly crossing the 1-15 southbound near Tropicana, KVVU reported. 

A general view of a Rugby ball

The U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship between Ireland and Wales at Musgrave Park in Cork. (Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Police reported the fatal accident on social media. 

BMX STAR PAT CASEY, 29, KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT AT MOTOCROSS PARK IN CALIFORNIA

Westgate Common ARLFC, the team Moran played for, confirmed his death in a post on Facebook over the weekend. 

"After receiving the most horrendous news and a couple of days to process, as a club we would like to pay tribute to Chris Moran," the statement read.

A Rugby player catches the ball

A rugby player reaches for the ball outside Twickenham Stadium, London, on the eve of the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup opening match, Sept. 17, 2015. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We came together yesterday as a rugby family to support each other and our hearts are with all Chris’ family and friends. Chris was genuinely one of a kind, with an aura around him wherever he went.

"There’s so much more that could be said that a Facebook post doesn’t do it justice, but as a loyal supporter, sponsor, player and friend of Westgate, he will forever be with us." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

According to the report, Moran died on the scene after a civilian stopped to render first aid. 

A GoFundMe account set up for Moran said he was in the U.S. for a bachelor party.  

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.