Amari Cooper says trade to Bills gives him 'blank canvas' to 'control your own destiny'

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper is ready to go following his trade from the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills sent a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for Cooper, and the Browns a sixth-round pick in 2025.

Going from a struggling 1-5 Browns team to a 4-2 Bills team has Cooper feeling good about his new situation.

"It’s just that feeling of having a fresh beginning, a new start, a blank canvas that you get to control your destiny, you know?" Cooper said Wednesday during a press conference.

With the Browns, Cooper had 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns over six games. Those numbers are more than any wide receiver has on the Bills.

Uncharacteristically, Cooper also leads the NFL with 10 dropped passes this season. The star wideout has never had more than 12 drops in a season during his 10-year career.

The five-time Pro Bowler gives Josh Allen a true no. 1 wide receiver that the Bills have been lacking this season after trading away Stefon Diggs in the offseason to the Houston Texans.

Cooper will also be getting a major upgrade in quarterback play, as Deshaun Watson has struggled mightily this season for a Browns' offense that has yet to get on track.

"As far as the way [Allen] plays, I mean, it’s phenomenal," Cooper said. "Every time I turn on the television and watch him play, he plays with a lot of grit, a lot of hustle. He plays hard, and obviously he’s been one of the top quarterbacks in the game for a while now. So, just to be able to play with him and experience that in person, I think it’s going to be real cool."

Cooper’s new quarterback played well in the Bills' win over the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football," completing 19 of 25 passes for 215 yards and two passing touchdowns while also rushing for a touchdown.

Cooper is not the only new receiver in the AFC East, as the Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders to boost their struggling offense.

Prior to spending two and half seasons with the Browns, Cooper was with the Dallas Cowboys and the Raiders for four seasons each.

Cooper is set to make his Bills debut when they play the Tennessee Titans at home Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

