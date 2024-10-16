Bills' Amari Cooper fires off 3-word message after trade from Browns

The Buffalo Bills made a shrewd move on Tuesday when they acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns for a few draft picks.

Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, was in the midst of his third season in Cleveland before the move. He wasn’t exactly about to break out this year as Deshaun Watson has sputtered out of the gate, leading to a 1-5 start for Cleveland.

The star receiver wrote a three-word message on his Instagram Stories after the deal was made.

"Move or rust," he wrote.

Cooper definitely becomes the No. 1 receiver for the Bills and the top target for quarterback Josh Allen. He had 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns through six games with the Browns.

He was a Pro Bowler last season, with 72 catches for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.

It’s the third time Cooper has been traded in his career. The Dallas Cowboys acquired him from the then-Oakland Raiders during the 2018 season and then the Browns acquired him in the 2022 offseason.

The Bills added to their wide receiver position with the Keon Coleman selection in the draft. But the team traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and lost Gabe Davis in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Buffalo has still managed to get to the top of the division through six weeks. Khalil Shakir has been the team’s top receiver with 20 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills are seventh in points scored and 21st in yards gained.